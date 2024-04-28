9 people going on trial over an alleged far-right German coup plot

BERLIN (AP) — Nine people charged in connection with an alleged far-right plot to topple the German government are going on trial in one of three cases linked to the plot that came to light in late 2022. The trial that opens Monday in Stuttgart is the first one and focused on those defendants of the so-called Reich Citizens group who allegedly were part of the so-called military arm. Federal prosecutors in December filed terrorism charges against a total of 27 people. One of them has since died. Nine other suspects will go on trial next month in Frankfurt. The other eight will go on trial in Munich in June.

