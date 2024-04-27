Two Russian journalists jailed on ‘extremism’ charges for alleged work for Navalny group

LONDON (AP) — Two Russian journalists were arrested by their government on “extremism” charges and ordered by courts there to remain in custody pending investigation and trial on accusations of working for a group founded by the late Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Russian courts said Saturday that Konstantin Gabov and Sergey Karelin will be detained for a minimum of two months before any trials begin. Each faces a maximum of six years for alleged “participation in an extremist organization.” They are just the latest journalists arrested amid a Russian government crackdown on dissent and independent media that began shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

By ELISE MORTON The Associated Press

