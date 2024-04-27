Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests at White House correspondents’ dinner shadowed by war in Gaza

WASHINGTON (AP) — A glitzy election-year roast by President Joe Biden has drawn journalists, celebrities and politicians — but also hundreds of protesters against the war in Gaza. The annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was taking place in Washington Saturday. This year’s dinner was being held in the face of a call for journalists to boycott it, given the killings of Arab journalists covering the war in Gaza. Protesters ran after guests in tuxes and long dresses hurrying into the dinner, chanting, “Shame on you!” Biden was speaking later. He faced the task of balancing the dinner’s usual digs over the political scene with the concerns over the six-month-old war.

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

