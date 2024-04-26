The family of Mexican serial killer’s first known victim protest at the site where bones were found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The family and supporters of a missing woman who may have been the Mexico City serial killer’s first known victim are protesting at the site where bones were found last week. Protesters covered the facade of the apartment building with placards Friday, after investigators found the bones, blood and personal possessions of a half-dozen women at rented rooms there. Most of the placards asked a single question: Why did it take prosecutors 12 years to investigate the 2012 disappearance of Amairany Roblero, then 18. The high school student vanished, and her parents never heard from her — or investigators — again, until this week.

