South Dakota governor, a potential Trump running mate, writes in new book about killing her dog

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — a potential running mate for presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump — is getting attention again. This time, it’s for a new book where she writes about killing an unruly dog, and a smelly goat, too. The Guardian obtained a copy of Noem’s soon-to-be released book. In it, she tells the ill-fated story of Cricket, a 14-month-old wirehaired pointer. She writes, according to the Guardian, that the tale was included to show her willingness to do anything “difficult, messy and ugly.” She writes that she decided to put down the dog after a hunting trip went wrong and the dog killed some chickens. Later that day, she killed a misbehaving goat, too.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.