Police in Washington city issue alarm after 3 babies overdosed on fentanyl in less than a week

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Officials are sounding alarms after three babies overdosed — one fatally — on fentanyl left unsecured inside three Washington state homes in less than one week. The Daily Herald reports a 911 caller on Wednesday afternoon reported that a 13-month-old baby was not breathing in an apartment in Everett. The Everett Fire Department says firefighters transported the baby to a hospital, where the child later died. Fire officials say the death followed two non-fatal overdoses in the span of five days. Everett police did not release detailed information about the overdoses — including whether anyone has been arrested or charged with a crime — because of active investigations. Investigators don’t believe the overdoses are connected.

