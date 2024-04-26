New York to require internet providers to charge low-income residents $15 for broadband

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that New York can move ahead with a law requiring internet service providers to offer heavily discounted rates to low-income residents. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Friday reverses a lower court ruling from 2021 that blocked the policy days before it went into effect. The law would force internet companies to give some low-income New Yorkers broadband service for as low as $15-a-month, or face fines from the state. Telecoms trade groups sued over the law, arguing it would cost them too much money and that it wrongly superseded a federal law that governs internet service.

