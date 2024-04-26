Former Rep. Peter Meijer ends his longshot bid for the GOP nomination in Michigan’s Senate race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Rep. Peter Meijer has withdrawn his name from a U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Meijer was seen as a longshot to win the Republican Party’s nomination after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump in 2021. His decision to impeach Trump followed the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Meijer announced his candidacy in November and was contending for the Republican nomination against former members of Congress Mike Rogers and Justin Amash. Businessman Sandy Pensler is also running. Meijer was seen as part of the next generation of Republican leaders when he was elected to the U.S. House in 2020.

