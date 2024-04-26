Flight attendant indicted in attempt to record teen girl in airplane bathroom
By STEVE LeBLANC
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — An American Airlines flight attendant has been indicted after authorities say he tried to secretly video record a 14-year-old girl using an airplane bathroom. A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted 36-year-old Estes Carter Thompson III, of Charlotte, North Carolina. Police say he also had recordings of four other girls using lavatories on an aircraft where he worked. Thompson was indicted on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of images of child sexual abuse depicting a prepubescent minor. He remains in federal custody.