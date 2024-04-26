1 climber dead, another seriously hurt after 1,000-foot fall on Alaska peak

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say a climber is dead and another seriously injured after falling about 1,000 feet while on a steep, technical route on Mount Johnson in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. A statement from the park says the fall Thursday night was witnessed by another climbing party, who reported it around 10:45 p.m. and descended to where the climbers had fallen. They confirmed that one of the climbers had died and dug a snow cave and tended to the hurt climber overnight. A rescue helicopter retrieved the injured climber Friday but was turned back by deteriorating weather when it returned later to recover the climber who died.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.