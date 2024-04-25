Turkish rail officials jailed for more than 108 years for crash that left 25 dead

ISTANBUL (AP) — A court in Turkey sentenced nine rail officials to more than 108 years’ imprisonment over a crash six years ago that killed 25 people, local media reported on Thursday. A passenger train operated by Turkish State Railways derailed in July 2018 as it passed through Corlu district some 110 kilometers west of Istanbul. Seven children were among the dead and more than 300 people were injured. An expert report said a rail embankment had collapsed due to heavy rain and found the railways operator at fault. The defendants were convicted of “causing death and injury by negligence.”

