Scottish leader faces battle for survival after ending power-sharing deal over climate change clash

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader is facing a potential battle for survival after ending a three-year power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Green Party following a clash over climate change policies. First Minister Humza Yousaf of the Scottish National Party informed the leaders of the much smaller Greens on Thursday that he was terminating the power-sharing agreement. The decision means the SNP no longer has a majority in the Scottish Parliament. The Scottish Conservatives said they will put forward a vote of no confidence in the first minister next week. If he loses, Scotland could be on course for early elections.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.