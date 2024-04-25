Prosecutors want a reversal after a Texas woman’s voter fraud conviction was overturned

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Texas asked the state’s highest criminal appeals court on Thursday to reverse a ruling that overturned a Fort Worth woman’s voter fraud conviction and five-year prison term for casting an illegal provisional ballot. Last month, Crystal Mason’s illegal voting conviction was overturned by the Second Court of Appeals. Now the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office is asking the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse that ruling. The Second Court of Appeals said that Mason may not have known that being on probation for a previous felony conviction left her ineligible to vote in 2016.

