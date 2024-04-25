New York City to require warning labels for sugary foods and drinks in chain restaurants

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City residents may soon see warning labels next to sugary foods and drinks in chain restaurants and coffee shops. A law set to go into effect later this year requires food businesses with 15 storefronts or more to post a warning icon next to menu items containing at least 50 grams of added sugar. The city’s health department posted its proposed rule language last week. A public hearing is scheduled for late May. City officials and Democratic Mayor Eric Adams approved the law last year. Critics of such regulations have long argued that officials are turning the city into a “nanny state.”

