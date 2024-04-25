Man admits to being gunman who carjacked woman in case involving drugs and money, affidavit says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A man questioned about his role earlier this month in the fatal carjacking of a woman in central Florida told investigators that he was paid to kidnap her and deliver her to someone. That is according to court documents filed Thursday. Jordanish Torres-Garcia says he was the masked man in a hoodie seen in a video jumping out of a vehicle at a traffic light in suburban Orlando and pointing a semi-automatic rifle at the woman, who was stopped in front of his vehicle at the stoplight. Hours after the carjacking, she was found inside her burned-out vehicle in another Orlando-area county. Authorities believe the case involves drugs and money.

