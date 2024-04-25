Key moments from landmark Supreme Court arguments on Trump’s immunity claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was talk of drone strikes and presidential bribes, of a potential ruling “for the ages” and of the Founding Fathers, too. The current presidential race went unmentioned but was also not far from mind. The Supreme Court heard more than 2 1/2 hours worth of arguments on the landmark question of whether former President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in a case charging him with plotting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Though the justices appeared likely to reject Trump’s absolute immunity claim, it seemed possible he could still benefit from a lengthy trial delay, possibly beyond November’s election.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

