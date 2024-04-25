Gusts of activity underway by friends and foes of offshore wind energy projects

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Supporters of offshore wind energy projects in New Jersey and New York are trading blows with opponents in some shore towns who say vacationers and local residents don’t want to see turbines filling the ocean horizon. Eight Jersey Shore beach towns tell state utility regulators that one wind farm proposal will be vastly more expensive than projected, and will cost jobs and economic activity by driving away tourists. Their move comes as federal energy regulators approved new rules to help facilitate offshore wind farms. New York’s governor also issued new proposals days after three wind energy proposals were scrapped.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.