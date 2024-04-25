French air traffic controllers cancel a strike but Paris flights are still disrupted
PARIS (AP) — Air passengers traveling to and from Paris have experienced significant disruptions Thursday, despite a decision by air traffic controllers to cancel a strike after last-minute negotiations. Flight operations were substantially reduced because of adjustments made to schedules ahead of the proposed industrial action. French civil aviation authorities had preemptively requested airlines to cut their flights significantly at Paris-Orly, Charles-de-Gaulle, and Marseille-Provence. As a result, operations were severely limited, also affecting international flights. While the flights that did operate faced only moderate delays, significant cancellations and scheduling adjustments led to continued travel difficulties for thousands of passengers.