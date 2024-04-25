Authorities investigating Gilgo Beach killings search wooded area on Long Island, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities investigating New York’s Gilgo Beach killings have launched a sprawling search of a wooded area on Long Island. A law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation told The Associated Press about the search area on condition of anonymity. The case has fueled national speculation after years of dead ends. Months ago, prosecutors charged a New York architect with murder in the death of four of the 11 women whose remains were found buried along a remote beach highway in 2010 and 2011. The law enforcement official said dozens of canine units and officers started searching the wooded area Tuesday.

