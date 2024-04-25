Arkansas woman pleads guilty to selling 24 boxes of body parts stolen from cadavers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas mortuary worker has pleaded guilty to charges that she sold 24 boxes of stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man. Candace Chapman Scott changed her plea on Thursday in federal court to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. She was among several charged recently in what prosecutors have called a nationwide scheme to steal and sell human body parts from an Arkansas mortuary and Harvard Medical School. An indictment unsealed last year accused her of setting up the transactions with Jeremy Pauley, a man she met through Facebook.

