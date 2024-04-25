Skip to Content
Construction of new Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School near completion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Construction of the new Visual Arts and Design Academy building at Santa Barbara High School  is almost finished.

The 1,600-square-foot building will house new equipment including a large format printer, a laser cutter and an industrial sewing machine.  

VADA is an arts program at the high school that has been around since 1999 with more than 200 students.

The funding for the building includes a state grant of $2.2 million with the school district matching the amount, an anonymous $1.2 million donation from a private donor, and community fundraising through Friends of VADA.

Program leaders believe the building will not only allow the students to develop their artistic talents, but it will also help bring them together as a community.

The new VADA building is expected to open fall 2024.

