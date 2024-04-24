West Virginia says it will appeal ruling that allowed transgender teen athlete to compete

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on an appeals court ruling that allowed a transgender athlete to compete on her middle school teams. A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 last week that West Virginia’s transgender sports ban violated Becky Pepper Jackson’s rights under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Jackson, 13, has been taking puberty-blocking medication and publicly identified as a girl since she was in the third grade. The court ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, its West Virginia chapter and the LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

