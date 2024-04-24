West Virginia says it will appeal ruling that allowed transgender teen athlete to compete
By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the state will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on an appeals court ruling that allowed a transgender athlete to compete on her middle school teams. A 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 last week that West Virginia’s transgender sports ban violated Becky Pepper Jackson’s rights under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools. Jackson, 13, has been taking puberty-blocking medication and publicly identified as a girl since she was in the third grade. The court ruled in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union, its West Virginia chapter and the LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal.