Ukrainian officials thank the US for its latest military aid to help stop Russia’s onslaught

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials are expressing thanks for a fresh batch of U.S. military aid that threw Kyiv’s armed forces a lifeline in their war with Russia, even though the vital new supplies aren’t expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield. Ukrainian troops have faced acute shortages of shells and air defense systems as political quarrels in Washington held up the aid for months. That has enabled the Kremlin’s forces to edge forward in some parts of eastern Ukraine by sheer weight of troop numbers and firepower in what has largely become a war of attrition. The U.S. decision came as the Kremlin’s army extended its bombardment of the Kharkiv region and Ukrainian long-range drones struck more fuel and energy facilities inside Russia.

