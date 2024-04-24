TikTok may be banned in the US. Here’s what happened when India did it

NEW DELHI (AP) — The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. India ended up banning the app nearly four years ago alongside dozens other Chinese apps following a military clash along the India-China border. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers were killed, and ties between the two Asian giants plunged to a new low. The government cited privacy concerns and says Chinese apps pose a threat to India’s sovereignty and security.

