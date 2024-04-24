Rwanda’s Hope Hostel once housed young genocide survivors. Now it’s ready for migrants from Britain

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda says it’s ready to receive migrants from the United Kingdom after British Parliament this week approved a long-stalled bill seeking to stem the tide of people crossing the English Channel in small boats by deporting some of them to the East African country. There is even a place ready — a refurbished Hope Hostel in the vibrant upscale neighborhood of Kagugu in the Rwandan capital of Kigali. The hostel once housed college students whose parents died in the 1994 genocide, this African nation’s most horrific period in history. Rwanda’s deputy government spokesperson says that everything is ready for the migrants and “even if they arrive now or tomorrow, all arrangements are in place.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.