Malaria is still killing people in Kenya, but a vaccine and local drug production may help
By FRED OOKO and DESMOND TIRO
Associated Press
MIGORI, Kenya (AP) — Malaria is still a significant public health challenge in Kenya, but an important pilot of the world’s first malaria vaccine may help. The disease is preventable and curable, but poverty makes it deadly for those who can’t afford treatment. Most of those affected are children under 5 and pregnant women. Some progress has been made with local manufacturing of crucial antimalarial medication, an important step in Africa’s capacity to make lifesaving drugs.