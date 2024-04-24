Judge orders anonymous jury for trial of self-exiled Chinese businessman, citing his past acts

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-exiled Chinese businessman is set to face an anonymous jury at his May fraud trial. Guo Wengui goes on trial May 22 in Manhattan federal court. Judge Analisa Torres has issued an order Wednesday, noting that Guo’s lawyers do not object to a partially sequestered anonymous jury even though they oppose the claims by prosecutors that their client is a threat to jurors. Defense lawyers say an anonymous jury is needed because of the threat of actions by the Chinese Communist Party. Torres noted that she had already found that Guo has demonstrated a willingness to tamper with judicial proceedings.

