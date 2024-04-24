Authorities confirm 2nd victim of ex-Washington officer was 17-year-old with whom he had a baby

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that a body found at the home of a former Washington state police officer who killed his ex-wife before fleeing to Oregon was that of a 17-year-old girl with whom he had a baby. Officials say Elias Huizar, a former officer in Yakima, went on the run Monday after killing two people, including his former wife, Amber Rodriguez. Police say when officers went to Huizar’s home later that day, they found a second victim. On Wednesday they confirmed that victim was Angelica M. Santos, whom Huizar had met several years ago in his role as a middle school resource officer. Huizar died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Oregon.

