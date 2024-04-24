Army reservist who warned about Maine killer before shootings to testify before investigators

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A U.S. Army reservist who provided the clearest warning ahead of Maine’s deadliest mass shooting is expected to answer questions from the commission that’s investigating the tragedy. Six weeks before Robert Card killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, his best friend and fellow reservist Sean Hodgson texted a warning to supervisors saying he feared Card was about to conduct a mass shooting. The commission is expected to hear Thursday from Hodgson, staet police, and the state’s director of victim witnesses services. The failure of authorities to remove guns from Card in the weeks before the shooting has become the focus of a monthslong investigation.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

