A high-profile murder trial in Kazakhstan boosts awareness of domestic violence
By JOANNA KOZLOWSKA
Associated Press
A trial of a former government official charged with killing his wife has riveted Kazakhstan with lurid video of the attack, sparking a national conversation about domestic violence and leading to the government enacting a tougher law on spousal abuse. Many in the Central Asian country of over 19 million people see it as a moment of truth for the president’s promises of reforms and making officials accountable. While women’s rights defenders and the victim’s family have cautiously welcomed the law, concerns persist about restrictions still faced by activists. These include a prominent women’s rights defender who was put on a wanted list over allegations of fraud that she describes as retribution for her work.