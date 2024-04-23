World seeing near breakdown of international law amid wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Amnesty says

LONDON (AP) — Amnesty International says the world is seeing a near breakdown of international law amid flagrant rule-breaking in Gaza and Ukraine, multiplying armed conflicts, the rise of authoritarianism and huge rights violations in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar. The human rights organization’s annual report, released Wednesday, said the most powerful governments, including the United States, Russia and China, have led a global disregard for international rules and values. Agnes Callamard, Amnesty’s secretary general, said the level of violation of international order witnessed in the past year was “unprecedented.” She said Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law is compounded by the failures of its allies to stop the civilian bloodshed in Gaza.

