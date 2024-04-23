UK announces $620 million in new military aid for Ukraine and plan to up own defense spending
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that the country is to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade. Sunak made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw Tuesday, where he also described a new pledge to send arms to Ukraine. The U.K. has pledged an additional $620 million in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four million rounds of ammunition. Sunak’s office says he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of “the U.K.’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions.