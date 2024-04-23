Spain approves plan to compensate victims of Catholic Church sex abuse. Church will be asked to pay

MADRID (AP) — Spain has approved a plan aimed at making reparation and economic compensation for victims of sex abuse committed by people connected to the Catholic Church. It also announced the future celebration of a public act of recognition for the victims. Minister of the Presidency and Justice Félix Bolaños said Tuesday that the compensation would be financed by the church. But Spain’s Bishops Conference rejected the plan, saying it discriminated against victims outside of church circles. Based on a report by Spain’s Ombudsman last year, some 440,000 adults may have suffered sex abuse in the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.