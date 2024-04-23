Paris mayor is confident that water quality will allow Olympic swimming in the River Seine

PARIS (AP) — Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said she is confident water quality will be up to the Olympics standards this summer. She said she’ll be be swimming there, possibly alongside President Emmanuel Macron. The Seine River is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games and the swimming leg of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlon. An environmental group recently denounced the river’s poor water quality. Hidalgo mentioned new facilities that have been specially built to clean up the Seine. She said she invited top officials, including Macron, to swim in the Seine at an event dubbed “the big dive” to be staged at the end of June or beginning of July.

