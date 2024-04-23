Paris main airport unveils new baggage handling system ahead of the 2024 Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Officials at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport have unveiled a new security baggage system and a dedicated baggage handling area ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The new equipment includes a revamped scanner system to allow a more detailed scan of passengers’ baggage, so that travelers won’t have to remove items such as electronic devices, aerosols or liquids from their bags. As the first gateway to the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Charles de Gaulle Airport expects to process over 114,000 baggage from delegations and the media and it’s expected to receive an estimated 47,000 pieces of sports equipment.

