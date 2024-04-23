Officials identify Idaho man who was killed by police after fatal shooting of deputy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials have released the name of the Idaho man who was killed last weekend after being identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy. The Ada County Coroner says Dennis Mulqueen, 65, of Boise, died of a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Boise police say Mulqueen was suspected in the shooting death of Deputy Tobin Bolter during a Saturday night traffic stop. Detectives are trying to learn more about Mulqueen, and they are asking for anyone who saw or interacted with him in the days before the shooting to call the department.

