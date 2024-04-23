Mississippi lawmakers haggle over possible Medicaid expansion as their legislative session nears end

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Top Mississippi lawmakers have started negotiating on what could become a landmark plan to expand Medicaid coverage to tens of thousands of people in one of the poorest states in the U.S. But even with Republicans controlling both the state House and Senate, it’s far from clear that they will reach a compromise. Their four-month session is scheduled to end by early May. Mississippi is among the 10 states that have not expanded Medicaid coverage to people who work low-wage jobs that don’t provide private health insurance. The Mississippi House has proposed a broader plan than the Senate. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves opposes expansion.

