Haiti’s government scrambles to impose tight security measures as council inauguration imminent

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitional council charged with selecting a new prime minister and Cabinet for Haiti is demanding that its members be sworn in at the National Palace, raising concerns about their safety. Gangs control most of the territory that surrounds the palace. Every day, bullets whiz past the area, striking buildings and people alike as armored vehicles roll slowly past the palace while police scan the horizon for gangs. The push to hold the ceremony at the palace is considered by some a show of force to suggest the Haitian government is still in charge despite marauding gangs who have previously attacked the palace and have promised to derail the ceremony.

