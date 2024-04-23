Former MIT researcher who killed Yale graduate student sentenced to 35 years in prison

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former MIT researcher has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the killing of a Yale University graduate student in Connecticut. Qinxuan Pan apologized for his actions Tuesday during a hearing in a New Haven courtroom packed with family and friends of the victim, Kevin Jiang. Pan pleaded guilty to murder in February. Jiang was shot multiple times after leaving his fiancée’s apartment in New Haven in February 2021. The motive was never made clear. Police say Pan and Jiang’s fiancee had met when they both attended MIT, but she said they were never romantically involved.

