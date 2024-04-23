Federal money eyed for Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota are welcoming federal legislation that would help cover the construction costs of the library and to showcase artifacts of the 26th president. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the Badlands of what is now North Dakota as a young man in the 1880s, before he was president. In 2019, North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, available after its organizers raised $100 million private donations. That goal was met in late 2020. The bill outlines a $50 million Interior Department grant for the library, which organizers plan to open on July 4, 2026.

