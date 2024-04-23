Ex-police officer pleads guilty to punching man in custody about 13 times

BOSTON (AP) — A former Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in his custody nearly two years ago by punching him about a dozen times without justification. Federal prosecutors say 43-year-old Justin Chappell pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. In 2022, Chappell was an officer for the Weymouth Police Department. While on duty, he responded to a call regarding an allegedly intoxicated man causing a disturbance at a home. Prosecutors say Chappell arrested the man, and while attempting to put him in the police cruiser, punched him about 13 times.

