Dean Phillips gains his first delegates. Here’s why they’ll likely vote for Biden at the convention

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Dean Phillips will receive at least three delegates from the Ohio Democratic primary, but he is encouraging those delegates to support President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention this summer. So far, Biden has won 99% of convention delegates, a sign that even some of the more organized efforts to oppose him haven’t gained traction with the party’s voters. Phillips dropped out of the race on March 6, after a campaign bent on finding a younger alternative to the octogenarian president. But he still appeared on the Ohio Democratic primary ballot on Ohio 19. In other states, some Democratic voters registered their discontent with Biden by filling out their ballot for “uncommitted.”

By LEAH ASKARINAM and CHAD DAY Associated Press

