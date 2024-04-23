A top Russian military official reportedly linked to Ukraine’s Mariupol arrested for bribe-taking

Russian authorities say they have detained a top military official on suspicion of accepting a bribe. The arrest of Timur Ivanov, a deputy defense minister, comes as Moscow’s war in Ukraine drags on into its third year. The Investigative Committee, Russia’s top law enforcement agency, reported Ivanov’s detention on Tuesday without offering any details of the accusations against him, saying only that he is suspected of taking an especially large bribe. That’s a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that both President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu were informed about the arrest.

By The Associated Press

