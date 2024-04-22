Santa Barbara celebrates Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The late 60’s and early 70’s was a time of rising concerns about the environment.

Here in Santa Barbara, the Community Environmental Council was created by a group of young adults with a desire to protect the environment.

Santa Barbara Earth Day was the organization’s first event, planting a seed of local environmental action.

For the past 54 years, CEC has strategically catalyzed change on the Central Coast, influencing

California and beyond.

"From our very first actions like opening one of the nation’s first community recycling centers

and ecology centers, to helping pass California’s recycling law - the first in the nation - in

1990, to more recent achievements like securing city commitments to 100% renewable

energy, securing our region’s first wind farm, and opening our region’s first

Environmental Hub as an epicenter for climate action where we can come together to turn

inspiration into practical solutions to the climate crisis," said CEC member Sigrid Wright.

CEC’s Climate Policy team is collaborating with a diverse group of community members and

partners across San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties to enact bold policies

that will bring equitable climate solutions to scale. When our region advances ambitious

solutions, we light a path for the state and the nation.

Current policy priorities include:

● reversing climate pollution and reducing waste by moving quickly toward 100%

renewable and carbon-free electricity, and

● reducing our usage of oil and natural gas by accelerating the adoption of electrified

buildings and vehicles. repairing lands and sequester carbon, build climate resilience and

advance climate justice, and accelerate funding for climate action.

Policy wins include

● Ensuring that 1.5 million residents have access to 100% renewable electricity, 15 to 25

years ahead of California law

● Helping pass all-electric building and electric vehicle reach codes for new construction

● Working with local governments to develop a framework that unlocks private and public

financing for natural and working land sequestration

Looking Ahead:

Advocating for the City and County of Santa Barbara to adopt ambitious Climate Action Plans

that accelerate state mandates and timelines for reaching zero carbon goals.

"We’re activating a network of Climate Activists who are on-call to support climate policies in their

communities. The impacts of global climate change are on the rise, and we are increasingly experiencing

first-hand the consequences of extreme heat, extreme storms, debris flows, wildfires, and sea

level rise in our region," said Wright.

Santa Barbara County has the 4th highest poverty rate in the state, and Ventura County is warming faster than any other county in the lower 48.

But CEC is rapidly flipping that script from fossil fuel dependence and legacy pollution to

climate innovation. The organization is building collective power to test, incubate and scale community-led solutions that can be replicated beyond this region.

CEC has trained more than 150 certified Climate Stewards who are equipped to lead climate

action in their communities. They've adapted this program for junior high and high school students

in order to empower the next generation of climate leaders.

The free Electrify Your Life concierge service offers one-on-one support in English and

Spanish to help individuals and businesses access incentives and information on energy

efficiency and energy upgrades.

CEC is launching three Climate Resilience Hubs in Santa Barbara County that will provide

centralized disaster services, support, and education for our most vulnerable community

members.

CEC’s Environmental Hub has engaged more than 6,000 community members in 200+

events focused on climate action.

Through all of CEC's programs, managers are focused on building a groundswell of community-led climate action.