Pennsylvania’s primary will cement Casey, McCormick as nominees in battleground US Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s primaries will cement the lineup for a high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. Tuesday’s contest will help decide Senate control next year. Casey, seeking a fourth term, is a stalwart of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party. McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger and a former hedge fund CEO who lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. McCormick’s candidacy is shaping up as the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids. They’ll share a ticket with candidates for president in the premier battleground state. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win their nominations easily.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.