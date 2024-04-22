Nearly 100 Belarus political prisoners have severe medical problems, rights group says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A human rights group says that nearly 100 political prisoners in Belarus who were incarcerated in a severe crackdown on dissent are suffering severe medical problems and could be close to death. Viasna said in a report published on Monday that it identified 93 prisoners of particular concern who are suffering from cancer, heart disease and other conditions that are neglected or poorly treated behind bars. Belarus started a harsh crackdown on opposition after large protests arose across the country following August 2020 elections who disputed results gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

