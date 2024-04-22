Longtime Hawkeyes football broadcaster Ed Podolak steps down from his radio analyst role

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Longtime Iowa football broadcaster Ed Podolak has announced he will move out of the radio booth this season and limit his appearances to pregame shows and podcasts. Podolak played quarterback and running back for the Hawkeyes before he became a fixture at running back for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1969-77. Podolak was a color commentator for NBC and ESPN before he joined the Iowa radio broadcast crew in 1982. He worked nearly 500 games alongside play-by-play men Jim Zabel and Gary Dolphin.

