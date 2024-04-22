Judge denies new sentencing hearing for 2 brothers awaiting execution for ‘Wichita massacre’

A Kansas judge has denied a request for a resentencing hearing for two brothers awaiting execution for a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre,” ruling that he lacks jurisdiction to approve a reexamination of the sentences. Monday’s legal setback was the latest for Jonathan Carr and Reginald Carr. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal resentencing hearing, a decision that came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences. Attorneys for the brothers say they plan to appeal. Kansas has nine men on death row, but the state has not executed anyone since 1965.

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and JIM SALTER Associated Press

