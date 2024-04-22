In race for his Senate seat, Joe Manchin endorses West Virginia Democratic Mayor Glenn Elliott

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has endorsed a West Virginia mayor in the Democratic primary race for his seat representing deep-red West Virginia. Manchin described Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott as a man with the “determination, the vigor and vitality” to work in the U.S. Senate. He praised Elliott’s record of creating jobs, lowering the crime rate and revitalizing his city’s downtown. Manchin’s decision last year not to run for reelection severely hampered Democratic hopes of holding on to the coal country seat. To win the Democratic nomination May 14, Elliott must edge out two Democratic opponents, likely taking on either Republican Gov. Jim Justice or U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.