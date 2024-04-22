Flooding wreaks havoc across East Africa. Burundi is especially hard-hit

BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — Deadly floods are wreaking havoc in many parts of East Africa that face torrential rainfall. Burundi’s government is calling for international help to deal with the aftermath. Climate experts say flooding in Burundi and elsewhere in the region is part of extreme conditions linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon. Rising levels of Lake Tanganyika have invaded the port of Bujumbura, Burundi’s economic capital, disrupting business. The country relies heavily on donor support to run government programs. Meanwhile, in Kenya 35 people have died since mid-March in flooding events that have affected more than 100,000 people.

By FRANCINE SINARINZI and EVELYNE MUSAMBI Associated Press

